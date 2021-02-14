Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 3,274 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after purchasing an additional 140,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,547 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.83.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $277.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day moving average of $241.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

