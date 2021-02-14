Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 454 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

NYSE LMT opened at $337.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $439.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

