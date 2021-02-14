Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 4,881 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,492,580 shares of company stock valued at $404,856,470 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $270.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.20. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

