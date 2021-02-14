Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 752 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $328.24 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.18 and a 200-day moving average of $329.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

