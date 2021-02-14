Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Intuit by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $414.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

