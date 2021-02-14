Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 100,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 122,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 863,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,180,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $119.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.