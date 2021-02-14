Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Trims Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,763 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group makes up approximately 10.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned about 2.45% of Textainer Group worth $27,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

