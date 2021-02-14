Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 11,145 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $122,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,322,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.