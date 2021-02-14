Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 467,365 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.08% of Electronic Arts worth $448,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $3,216,931. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

