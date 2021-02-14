Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 9,031 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.97% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $381,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after buying an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,557,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,399,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.72. 865,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,893. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

