Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,988,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,431,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 4.30% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after acquiring an additional 157,140 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 439,419 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,533 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 465,085 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.83. 1,155,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

