Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 157.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Raytheon Technologies worth $202,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,864,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $91.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.