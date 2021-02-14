Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 13,133 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.33% of FactSet Research Systems worth $294,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 38.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.00. 115,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,775. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

