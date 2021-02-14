Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 1,485,978 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485,978 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $114,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,809,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,842,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

