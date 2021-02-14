Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,296 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.49% of Keysight Technologies worth $367,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,001. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $153.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

