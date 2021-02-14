Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,527 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $158,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,281,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,054,576. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.