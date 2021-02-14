Ninety One UK Ltd Has $127.55 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 784.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466,335 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $127,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.