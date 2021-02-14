Ninety One UK Ltd Has $303.81 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Mondelez International worth $303,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $55.19. 7,845,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.