Ninety One UK Ltd Has $341 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,382 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $340,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $111.07. 1,681,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

