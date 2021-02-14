Ninety One UK Ltd Has $439.09 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $439,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 59,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 73,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 604,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.00. 3,025,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.63. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.