Ninety One UK Ltd Has $559.33 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,856 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.56% of The Charles Schwab worth $559,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 657,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 344,110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,466,000 after purchasing an additional 664,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,508,515 shares of company stock worth $79,475,347. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

