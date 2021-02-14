Ninety One UK Ltd Has $846.14 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of Booking worth $846,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,150.58. 210,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,123.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,922.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

