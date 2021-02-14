Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $112,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,468,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,326,000. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

