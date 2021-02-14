Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,618,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,092 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.11% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $358,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

NYSE TME traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $26.36. 5,183,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,016,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

