Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,773,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,014,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.95% of Lear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $159.67. The stock had a trading volume of 538,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

