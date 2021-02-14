Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 935,865 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.46% of Autodesk worth $306,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.28 and a 200 day moving average of $263.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

