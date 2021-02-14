Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,555,123 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,555,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,559,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.41% of Infosys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after buying an additional 2,321,396 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,810,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,487. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

