Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,658 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of NIKE worth $302,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

