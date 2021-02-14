Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331,568 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.35% of Citigroup worth $444,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. 12,174,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,822,334. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

