Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $120,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

