Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up approximately 2.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.57% of VeriSign worth $635,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in VeriSign by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $7,071,893. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,013. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.