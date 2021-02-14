Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 222,602 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222,602 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Newmont worth $138,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,484. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

