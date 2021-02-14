Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 2,936 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.14% of Anthem worth $111,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

NYSE ANTM traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.72 and a 200 day moving average of $296.62. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

