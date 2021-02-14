Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 303,474 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 303,474 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of American Express worth $160,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.62. 2,873,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,528. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

