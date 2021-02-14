Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 42,268 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,268 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Broadcom worth $492,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 21,686.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 217,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 216,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.22 and a 200-day moving average of $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $487.02. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.