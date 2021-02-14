Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 85,573 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,573 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $400,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.06. 11,114,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,482,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

