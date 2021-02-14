Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,312 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.25% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $176,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 513,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,229. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

