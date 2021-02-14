Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200,762 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Facebook worth $525,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,492,580 shares of company stock valued at $404,856,470. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

