Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,390 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.37% of Philip Morris International worth $479,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.12. 3,597,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

