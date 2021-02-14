Niobio Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $66,144.03 and approximately $9.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

