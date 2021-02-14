Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 52.4% in January

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the January 14th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NTTYY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 591,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

