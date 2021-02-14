NIX (NIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $105,809.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,481.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.95 or 0.03712666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.53 or 0.00438379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.42 or 0.01397278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00514540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.15 or 0.00472653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00326232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002852 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,787,799 tokens. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

