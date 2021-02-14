Node Runners (NDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $405,076.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 152.6% higher against the dollar. One Node Runners token can now be purchased for $104.57 or 0.00221569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $405,076.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00190543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40,610.85 or 0.86052568 BTC.

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

Node Runners can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

