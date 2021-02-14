Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSRXF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 84,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,395. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSRXF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

