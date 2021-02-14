Nord Finance (NORD) Price Up 134.6% This Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 134.6% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $7.03 million and $2.45 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.77 or 0.00022820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00190543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,610.85 or 0.86052568 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,049 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

Nord Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

