Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of Nordson worth $134,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $188.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

