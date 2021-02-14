NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,926 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCOM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $49.95.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.