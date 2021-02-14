NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,933 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for about 1.6% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Progressive worth $34,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,577,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,709,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after buying an additional 668,126 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,509 shares of company stock worth $5,663,770. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.