NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 72,960 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $45.44 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

