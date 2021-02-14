NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 96,034 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Big Lots worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Big Lots by 94.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $65.37 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

